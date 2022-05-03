Situation update from Zaporizhzhia from WHO

Statement by Dr Dorit Nitzan, WHO Ukraine Incident Manager

Today, we received many women and children who arrived from Mariupol to a Reception Center in Zaporzhnia. The people of Zaporizhzhia have been opening their hearts and arms to their neighbours. All of us are waiting for the evacuees to provide them with the care they need.

The UN and other partners are working with the Ukrainian authorities and NGOs shoulder-to-shoulder. The Health Cluster partners have been providing supplies and expertise.

As for WHO, in the past two days we assessed the readiness of hospitals here and topped-up the supplies of medicines and other consumables that we had sent them up to now. Already on Saturday, a truck with medical supplies arrived from our warehouse in Dnipro to Zaporizhzhia. The supplies were shared with all hospitals that are expected to receive patients.

Since the start of the war, WHO has repurposed its staff and activities, and has been joining the Ukrainian Minsitry of Health and the local health authorities in responding to the immense challenges.

We assessed the capabilities of health services to respond and have been providing emergency and trauma supplies, and materials to treat non-communicable diseases, essential medicines, generators, refrigerators, and many more necessary supplies. We are procuring more and delivering by land into this vast country. To date, WHO has delivered 382 metric tonnes of life-saving supplies to Ukraine, 76% of which has reached the intended receipients in the east, north and south of the country.

We have been training experts to be prepared to respond to hazardous situations, mass casualties, trauma, war wounds care, and so much more. We are tailoring the trainings, the supplies and the support, to the Ukrainian context and to the specificities of the Ukrainian health system.

WHO with the Ministry of Health are ensuring that disease surveillance continues amid the challenges. We are also working together to strengthen the health information system, so decisions are anchored in evidence for maximum impact.

To be closer to the communities, we are working also bottom-up: we have based our teams and warehouses across the country, covering the areas in need: Lviv, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, Donetsk, Luhansk and more are on their way.

And now, we are here in Zaporizhzhia. We will continue from here to Dnipro and will assess small hospitals on the way to Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv and Lviv. The list of needs is growing, but Ukraine is resilient.

ENDS

This statement was delivered to media on 3 May 2022

Over the past two months, together with our partners, WHO has:

Delivered enough trauma and emergency supplies to conduct up to 207,000 surgeries.

Delivered enough medicines and healthcare equipment to serve 7.45 million people.

Delivered 15 diesel generators to meet the energy needs of hospitals and health facilities.

Delivered 130,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. WHO had prepositioned many more prior to the outbreak of war.

Delivered 1,000 vials of Tocilizumab, to treat severe and life-threatening cases of COVID-19 - Ordered 20 ambulances to hand over to the Ministry of Health.

Through the Ukraine Health Cluster, convened 97 international and local partners with health-related activities in 24 oblasts.

Supported or coordinated more than 50 Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) in Ukraine and refugee-hosting countries, for example with direct surgical support and mobile primary healthcare.

Run bi-weekly training sessions attended by thousands of Ukrainian healthcare providers on how to handle mass casualties. Topics have included hospital blood transfusions in conflict settings, traumatic limb injuries, emergency nursing care, and essential burns care.

Provided support to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health's Public Health Centre to estimate the antiretroviral needs in Ukraine. The United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has funded and working with partners on the ground, is delivering enough antiretrovirals to treat people living with HIV in Ukraine for up to 12 months.

Established three health hubs in western Ukraine to support medical evacuations, and ensured safe medical evacuation of patients, including those suffering from cancer, for treatment outside Ukraine.

Margaret Harris, WHO Spokesperson in Ukraine, harrism@who.int

WHO/Europe Press Office, eupress@who.int