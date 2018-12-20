20 Dec 2018

Situation update – Impact of water supply disruption in Toretsk on education [EN/UK]

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Education Cluster
Published on 20 Dec 2018
© UNICEF/2018/Getman
Water delivery to Toretsk School No.3 on 19 Dec 2018.
© UNICEF/2018/Getman
preview
Download PDF (162.12 KB)Ukrainian version

The leakage in the pipe crossing the ‘contact line’ has disrupted drinking water supply to Toretsk city (Donetska GCA) and nearby settlements (Pivdenne, Pivnichne and Zalizne) since Monday, 17 December affecting around 45,000 people. More information on the incident is available in the WASH Cluster Incident Report.

According to the local authorities 21 education facilities (10 schools and 11 kindergartens) which are attended by around 5,000 children are affected by this incident. At the moment water delivery to education facilities is arranged via water trucking and all education facilities continue its operations. Bottled water was also delivered by WASH Cluster partner to affected education facilities yesterday and is sufficient to cover their needs in clean drinking water for 2 days. Education Cluster is following the situation and will keep partners informed about any specific needs of education facilities in regard to this incident.

On behalf of NGO "Open Policy Foundation"

NGO "Open Policy Foundation" (OPF) continues to support children from Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) and children from areas close to the 'contact line' in their access to higher education. Recently OPF has released a series of materials on their activities during 2018 and also announced the start of the new Information Campaign for 2019. Links to some of the materials are below:

More information on OPF's activities is available here.

