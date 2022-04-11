Ukraine

Situation Update, as of 11 April 2022

Format
Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

1. Highlights

  • To support humanitarian inter-agency convoys organised out of Dnipro, the Logistics Cluster is facilitating cargo consolidation and access to a dedicated fleet of trucks. Partners dispatching humanitarian assistance to hard-to-reach areas in eastern Ukraine are encouraged to preposition cargo at the Dnipro warehouse.

  • Based on partner needs, a new storage facility in Kropyvnytskyi has been identified for potential common services (capacity TBC).

  • A call for proposal shared with the humanitarian community on the provision of additional storage, temperature-controlled services and last mile transport has closed; analysis is ongoing. Results will be shared with partners in the coming days.

  • The Logistics Cluster has launched an online Customs Help Desk to support partners on customs requirements related to the import of goods to Ukraine. See here for more information.

  • The Ukraine Logistics Cluster is establishing an Operational Advisory Group representative of stakeholders among the humanitarian community.

Related Content