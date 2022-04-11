Situation Update, as of 11 April 2022

1. Highlights

To support humanitarian inter-agency convoys organised out of Dnipro, the Logistics Cluster is facilitating cargo consolidation and access to a dedicated fleet of trucks. Partners dispatching humanitarian assistance to hard-to-reach areas in eastern Ukraine are encouraged to preposition cargo at the Dnipro warehouse.

Based on partner needs, a new storage facility in Kropyvnytskyi has been identified for potential common services (capacity TBC).

A call for proposal shared with the humanitarian community on the provision of additional storage, temperature-controlled services and last mile transport has closed; analysis is ongoing. Results will be shared with partners in the coming days.

The Logistics Cluster has launched an online Customs Help Desk to support partners on customs requirements related to the import of goods to Ukraine. See here for more information.