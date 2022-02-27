Situation in Ukraine – Refugee Council response

The situation in Ukraine threatens the lives of millions of men, women and children who, through no fault of their own, will be forced to make the heart-breaking decision to leave their homes behind in search of safety.

In response to this, Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said:

“We are deeply concerned about the escalating situation in Ukraine and the future for innocent families being forced from their homes as the violence worsens. Disappointingly we have seen only vague assurances from Government on how they will support Ukrainian refugees – we must quickly see a concrete plan of action. The Government should immediately relax visa requirements to allow family members of Ukrainians in the UK to join them here. It must also work at pace to establish a safe route so people at risk of persecution can apply for a humanitarian visa to travel to the UK to enable them to claim asylum once here.

“It is important to recognise that the Government’s Borders Bill currently going through Parliament flagrantly undermines our obligation to give all those who seek asylum a fair hearing on UK soil by discriminating against refugees depending on how they reach our shores. We urge the Government to rethink this harmful and cruel legislation that would criminalise any Ukrainian who took a dangerous journey over land to the UK.”