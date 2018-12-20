Situation Report: Ukraine - 20 Dec 2018

KEY MESSAGES

Global Humanitarian Overview: more people affected by the crippling impact of the conflict in eastern Ukraine than before.

Civilians continue to pay the highest price: 10 killed or injured in November. More than 3,000 killed since 2014.

“Urgent political solution needed to end suffering of civilians” - Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine appeals after crossing the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint.

Member States Briefing in Geneva: over 40 Member States and international organisations hear about the severe humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine.

Legislation: Parliament approves important Mine Action Bill and an Action Plan to implement a National IDP Strategy.

BACKGROUND

Humanitarian Context

As the crisis in Ukraine is well into its fifth year, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the conflict. Fear of shelling, violent clashes, or treading on one of the many landmines or unexploded remnants of war (eastern Ukraine has been branded one of the world’s most mine-contaminated areas) are the daily reality for millions of people living on both sides of the over 420-km-long "contact-line", which is about the length of the French-German border. Since the start of the conflict, more than 3,000 civilian men, women and children have been killed and another 9,000 injured.

The crisis in eastern Ukraine has become protracted. The longterm consequences are serious with daily hostilities damaging critical infrastructure often disrupting essential services, such as water supply and sanitation facilities, severely impacting the lives of the people residing in the area. Every month, more than 1.1 million civilian crossings are recorded at the five checkpoints, where people often have to endure long waiting hours in the bitter cold in winter and scorching heat in summer to maintain family links and access basic services. This is especially arduous for the elderly, who make up 30 per cent of all people in need, the highest proportion in the world. People are increasingly affected by mental health issues having lived in fear for far too long, and lacking selfesteem after losing their job. The economic situation of the Donbas region, once the economic heartland of Ukraine, is dire which has seriously impacted household wellbeing and living standards.

Despite enormous challenges, the UN and its humanitarian partners continue to deliver lifesaving assistance to millions of people across the country every month. Over the course of 2018, more than one million people benefited from some form of humanitarian assistance and protection services. Since 2014, over US$400 million has been mobilised through humanitarian response plans.

The humanitarian response is coordinated within six clusters: Shelter and Non-Food Items; Protection; Health and Nutrition; Education; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene; and Food Security and Livelihoods. Cluster partners conduct joint assessments, coordinate the response and monitor humanitarian assistance and programming. Relief and early recovery supplies, including food and non-food items, shelter materials, medicine, psychosocial support and hygienic and education kits are distributed. Access to safe drinking water through in-kind as well as cash assistance is provided. Other urgent humanitarian assistance includes provision of farming inputs, mine clearance and mine-risk education as well as other protection services.