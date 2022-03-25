Situation Report: Kyiv in the Crosshairs

As the Kremlin’s forces approach Kyiv, many inhabitants have fled, and those who remain face an uncertain future. While essential supplies are available and public services continue, civilians are dealing with numerous threats to their safety, livelihoods, and health. The situation could rapidly deteriorate if Russian forces use similar tactics against Kyiv as they have against cities like Grozny, Aleppo, and now Mariupol. Aid actors must immediately prepare for the possibility of a Russian advance into the capital.

This situation report detailing the state of aid in Kyiv is COAR Global's first public report on the Ukraine crisis. It examines the state of things on the ground and aid strategies for Kyiv and Ukraine more broadly. Actors must take into account the nature of the belligerents: Ukraine’s authorities and military are striving to meet their citizens’ needs, while Russia is instrumentalizing aid even as its forces target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Aid organizations should be understandably leery of the appearance that humanitarian aid and military support are commingled or directed to the same target populations, practices which raise thorny questions concerning principles of neutrality. Instead, they should emphasize the need to fill gaps in and strengthen existing aid structures and modalities by supporting and collaborating with Ukrainian authorities and civil society rather than competing with them.