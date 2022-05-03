Situation Overview: Movement of Ukrainians back into Ukraine from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Update as of 28.04.2022

Context & Methodology

Update as of 28.04.2022 More than 5.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since 24 February 2022 (UNHCR). Since 28 February, a total of 1,257,5001 Ukrainians have reportedly crossed the Western border into Ukraine. Although the number of border crossings out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries is still higher, this trend is declining.

The reported numbers of individual crossings back into Ukraine are not necessarily “returnees” and conclusions on definitive trends cannot yet be drawn. These movements can be pendular considering the situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable.

To understand the drivers of such movements and people’s intentions, 846 interviews were conducted with people crossing to Ukraine from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Interviews were conducted in neighbouring countries at western border checkpoints and reception centers, including railway stations, and began on 3 April. This factsheet includes cumulative responses from 3 April to 27 April.

Interviewees were selected purposively to gain a broader understanding of experiences and intentions. The sample is not statistically representative and results should therefore only be considered as indicative.

The map on the right shows assessed checkpoints, as well as percentage of respondents by reported oblast/area of destination.