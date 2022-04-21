Situation Overview: Movement of Ukrainians back into Ukraine from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, Update as of 19.04.2022

Context & Methodology

More than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the escalation of conflict on 24 February 2022 (UNHCR). Starting from 28 February, a total of 1,025,5001 Ukrainian national individuals crossing into Western Ukraine has been reported. Although the number of border crossings out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries is still higher, this trend is tailing off.

The reported numbers of individual crossings back into Ukraine are not necessarily “returnees” and this cannot draw conclusions yet on definitive trends. These movements can be pendular considering the situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable To understand the drivers of such movement and intentions, 518 interviews were conducted with people crossing to Ukraine from Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. Interviews were conducted in neighbouring countries at western border checkpoints and reception centers, including railway stations, and began on 3 April. This factsheet includes cumulative responses from 3 April to 19 April.

Interviewees were selected purposively to gain a broader understanding of experiences and intentions, while sample is not statistically representative, results should therefore be considered indicative of short/long-term Ukrainian movement back.

The map on the right shows assessed checkpoints, as well as percentage of respondents by reported oblast of destination.