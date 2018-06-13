Situation Overview: Area Based Assessment in Government Controlled Areas within 5km of the Line of Contact - Ukraine, February 2018

Introduction & Key Findings

Eastern Ukraine experiences harsh winters lasting from November to March, with temperatures reaching below -20 degrees Celsius. Such extreme conditions impact the humanitarian needs of populations living in conflict-affected areas due to increased difficulty accessing services, damage to critical infrastructure affecting water and heating systems, and decreased availability of nutritious foods. These issues are more pronounced along the line of contact (LoC) where ongoing shelling disrupts the provision of regular services and damages critical infrastructure.

In September 2017, REACH conducted a household survey in the settlements within 5km of the LoC assessing the humanitarian situation in the Government-Controlled Area (GCA) of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Based on the specific winter concerns and objectives set out by REACH partners, this study attempts to identify key changes in humanitarian needs that occur during the winter period in order to provide an evidencebase for humanitarian actors to implement effective future programming for winterisation assistance to people living in conflict-affected areas.

This situation overview outlines the results obtained in the February 2018 household survey, and is supplemented by a NonGovernment Controlled Area (NGCA) overview as well as a cash assistance fact sheet.

Population & Displacement

The area along the LoC has a significant population of vulnerable groups including pensioners, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. This is as a result of the outmigration of less vulnerable people with the means and ability to live and work elsewhere. Half of the displaced persons in the area along the line of contact arrived in 2014, and have no plans to return to their area of origin (AoO) in the foreseeable future due to security concerns, political differences, or lack of accommodation. The region is also highly urbanised with 83% of the population living in urban settlements.

Utilities

Issues facing households regarding utilities vary dramatically between urban and rural populations, as well as between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Urban households are much more likely to have access to central heating, whereas rural households more often rely on gas, coal or wood to heat their accommodation. With a smaller proportion of households relying on coal in Luhansk oblast, the corresponding greater reliance on collecting firewood poses additional protection concerns as forests are reported as being heavily contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnances (UXO).

Protection

Physical protection and security concerns continue due to ongoing and active conflict in the area assessed. The location of the LoC has remained relatively stable since early 2015, thereby limiting the geographic scope of active conflict and increasing the concentration of mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW). These landmines contaminate forests, urban areas and agricultural land, posing significant risks to populations in the area. High military presence and restricted movement due to checkpoints adds an additional burden to populations in the area.

Education

Rural households most commonly cite long distances to educational facilities as a barrier to accessing education, whereas urban households report a lack of qualified teaching staff. While the overall majority of households report access to psychosocial services in schools, less than a third of rural households report availability compared to nearly two thirds of urban households. Inadequate heating in schools affects a minority of households, consistent across rural and urban areas and between oblasts.

Health

Over all, 74% of households report greater health concerns during the winter period. More than 40% face barriers to accessing healthcare during the winter months and rural households are more severely affected with 51% facing barriers to access, many of whom cite distance to health facilities as a leading obstacle. This trend is of particular concern regarding specialist treatment, which rural households are significantly less likely to report as being available to household members.

Food, Markets and Livelihoods

Since the summer assessment, there has been a 61% increase in the percentage of households with poor or borderline food consumption scores, and large proportions of households report reduced quality and variety of fruits and vegetables available to them. Of particular concern are single-headed households and pre-pension age heads of household, for whom Food Security Index scores are significantly lower than other household types. Male-headed households earned 13% more per household member than female-headed households. Unemployed household members (both HoHH and other HH members) cite a lack of income generating opportunities in their communities as well as closing of enterprises as key drivers of unemployment in the region.

Shelter & NFIs

Fewer households report living in damaged accommodation than in the summer period, potentially because harsh weather conditions require households to either repair their shelter or move elsewhere for the season. The vast majority of households with damaged shelter report conflict/shelling as the cause. Concerning NFIs, rural households are more likely to lack a number of essential winter items such as personal insulation or appropriate footwear for all household members than urban ones.

WASH

More than one-third (34%) of households continue to report drinking untreated water, particularly in rural areas where households are more likely to be drinking groundwater from boreholes or tube wells. Rural populations are also much more likely to use outdoor toilets (69% compared to 25% of urban households), which is particularly burdensome for vulnerable populations during harsh winter weather.