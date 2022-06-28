Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/50/65)(Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present interim report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/179, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report at its seventy-seventh session on the progress made in the implementation of that resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation, and to submit an interim report to the Human Rights Council at its fiftieth session.

I. Introduction