Situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/50/65)(Advance Edited Version)

Human Rights Council
Fiftieth session
13 June–8 July 2022
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
I. Introduction
The present interim report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/179 on the situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report at its seventy-seventh session on the progress made in the implementation of the resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation, and to submit an interim report to the Human Rights Council at its fiftieth session.
The present document is the sixth report of the Secretary-General on the situation of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine. It covers the period from 1 July to 31 December 2021.
In its resolution 68/262, the General Assembly affirmed its commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. In accordance with relevant Assembly resolutions, in the present report, the Secretary-General refers to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation as “Crimea”, and to the occupying authorities of the Russian Federation in Crimea as “occupying authorities of the Russian Federation” or “Russian authorities”. The Secretary-General also takes into account the call by the Assembly for the Russian Federation to uphold all of its obligations under applicable international law as an occupying Power.1