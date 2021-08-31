Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/260) [EN/RU]

Seventy-sixth session

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/192, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to it at its seventysixth session on the progress made in the implementation of that resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation.

I. Introduction

1. The present report of the Secretary-General on the situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/192, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to it at its seventy-sixth session on the progress made in the implementation of that resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation.

2. The report is the fifth report of the Secretary-General on the human rights situation in Crimea. It covers the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021. The fourth report (A/HRC/47/58), an interim report, was submitted at the forty-seventh session of the Human Rights Council and covered the period from 1 July to 31 December 2020.

3. In its resolution 68/262, the General Assembly affirmed its commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. In line with the relevant Assembly resolutions, in the present report, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation is referred to as “Crimea”, and the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation in Crimea as “occupation authorities” or “Russian authorities”. The report also takes into account the call by the Assembly for the Russian Federation to “uphold all of its obligations under applicable international law as an occupying Power”.