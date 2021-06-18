Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/47/58)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present interim report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/192, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to it at its seventysixth session on the progress made in the implementation of the resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation, and to submit an interim report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-seventh session.

I. Introduction