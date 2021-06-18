Ukraine
Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/47/58)
21 June–9 July 2021
Summary
The present interim report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/192, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to it at its seventysixth session on the progress made in the implementation of the resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation, and to submit an interim report to the Human Rights Council at its forty-seventh session.
I. Introduction
The present interim report of the Secretary-General on the situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/192, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to report to it at its seventy-sixth session on the progress made in the implementation of the resolution, including options and recommendations to improve its implementation, and to submit an interim report to the Human Rights Council at its fortyseventh session.
The present report is the fourth report of the Secretary-General on the human rights situation in Crimea. The first report, submitted to the General Assembly at its seventy-fourth session, covered the period from January 2014 to 30 June 2019. 1 The second report, an interim report submitted to the Human Rights Council at its forty-fourth session, covered the period from 1 July to 31 December 2019.2 The third report, submitted to the Assembly at its seventy-fifth session, covered the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020. The present report covers the period from 1 July to 31 December 2020.
In its resolution 68/262, the General Assembly affirmed its commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. In accordance with the relevant Assembly resolutions, in the present report, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, is referred to as “Crimea”, and the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation in Crimea as “occupation authorities” or “Russian authorities”. The report also takes into account the fact that the General Assembly urged the Russian Federation to uphold all of its obligations under applicable international law as an occupying Power.