Preface

The health and well-being of the people of Ukraine are a top priority for the Ukrainian Government. The Ministry of Health is fully engaged in health system reform and recognizes that rehabilitation is part of the continuum of health care; it is committed to strengthening rehabilitation within the health system in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health holds a close relationship with the World Health Organization and appreciates WHO’s broad technical support in the rehabilitation sector. The information provided in the WHO-supported Situation assessment of rehabilitation in Ukraine summarizes the rehabilitation situation as at September 2020 and complements the information and recommendations made available through the 2015 WHO-supported technical consultancy to support the development of the national disability, health and rehabilitation plan in Ukraine. Both documents provide foundational information from which to further develop a national strategy and action plan specific to rehabilitation. Since 2015, there have been many achievements related to rehabilitation in Ukraine. These advances include the creation of the Quality of Life Directorate (which houses an expert group on medical rehabilitation), recognition and training of the rehabilitation workforce, rehabilitation financing, service standards and extensive legal frameworks that encompass rehabilitation. While this report captures progress as at September 2020, the sector continues to advance rapidly.

Of paramount importance is the Law “On rehabilitation in health care” (No. 1053-IX), which was signed by the President of Ukraine on 28 December 2020. In line with WHO’s contemporary vision, this Law frames rehabilitation as part of the health system and opens doors to new possibilities in providing rehabilitation to anyone who needs it. Multiple working groups and technical experts are currently developing regulatory documents that will accompany the Law.

The priority tasks of the Government are the development of a modern rehabilitation system through:

introduction of an effective rehabilitation system based on evidence-based medicine and uniform standards and rules, taking into account the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health, provided from the first days of injury or illness and regardless of the presence or absence of disability status;

improvements in the system of providing citizens with assistive products from the first days of injury or illness and regardless of the presence or absence of disability status; and introduction of unified rules and standards of providing citizens with technical means of rehabilitation.

The Ministry of Health reinforces its commitment to further support for the development of the rehabilitation sector, guided by WHO’s Rehabilitation 2030 principles. We recognize that this assessment is one step in a process towards developing a strategy to address gaps in the existing rehabilitation context. We look forward to our continued collaboration in the rehabilitation sector to ensure that all people of Ukraine enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives.

Iryna Mykychak, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Health of Ukraine.