Singapore Red Cross Supports Communities Affected by Ukraine Conflict

Singapore, 25 February 2022 - In response to the Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute US$100,000 to support affected communities, working through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), in their ongoing response. The support will go towards the provision of relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for the vulnerable who are displaced by the conflict.

In addition, SRC will launch a public fundraising appeal to raise more funds to aid the expected massive humanitarian operations, with details on the appeal to be released in the coming days.

Tensions in Ukraine have been high for the last eight years and escalated to an outright conflict on 24 February 2022. An estimated 3 million people in the country rely on humanitarian aid and 850,000 are displaced. Around 30 percent of the people in need are elderly. The number of internally displaced persons and humanitarian needs is expected to increase massively as the conflict continues to intensify. SRC is in close contact with URCS and the IFRC to ascertain the evolving needs on the ground and respond in an appropriate manner.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “We are deeply concerned about the outbreak of open conflict and its dire consequences. The humanitarian needs on the ground will continue to rise as the conflict intensifies. Working with our Red Cross Movement partners, we will continue to assist the affected communities, many of whom could potentially lose their homes and all their belongings.”

In line with universally accepted International Humanitarian Law, the Red Cross has called for the protection of non-combatants and critical infrastructure such as water and power systems in Ukraine, so that all humanitarian actors, including the Red Cross, will be able to have access to civilians needing help.

The Singapore Red Cross has also activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please contact SRC.

Details on the public appeal will be available on the website.