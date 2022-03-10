Singapore Red Cross Commits Second Tranche of Aid to Support Ukraine and the Refugee Crisis

Extending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and six neighbouring countries

Singapore, 11 March 2022 - In response to the fast-growing refugee crisis in Ukraine, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute a second tranche of aid to assist Ukrainians in-country and across six neighbouring countries - Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

Valued at $2.4 million, the second tranche of aid will be deployed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Red Cross National Societies receiving refugees from Ukraine, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) who are spearheading relief efforts to the affected communities. Approximately 2 million refugees have crossed the borders into countries neighbouring Ukraine. The Red Cross’ focus will be on providing aid to vulnerable people, including unaccompanied minors, single women with children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Besides providing immediate relief aid, the focus is also on addressing basic needs, emergency shelter, protection, health, water, sanitation, hygiene, and psychosocial support. (Details in Annex A)

This disbursement follows SRC’s first tranche of aid worth US$100,000, which arrived in Ukraine on 4 March, and was distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the IFRC as part of their ongoing response. Local branches of URCS, URCS Emergency Response Teams are organising collection points for the distribution of food, clothing, blankets to social institutions and Internally Displaced People (IDP). Besides these, they are supporting evacuation and transition points by evacuating the casualties and civilians, providing support to fire brigades, offering relief aid, rendering psychological first aid and providing information support to mothers, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

An Outpouring of Support from the Community

In Singapore, donations to the SRC fundraising appeal (25 February to 31 May 2022) have reached close to S$3 million. This includes recent donations by Bitdeer Group of S$300,000, and Temasek Foundation of US$100,000, to support the humanitarian operations.

Corporate organisations including Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have launched employee giving initiatives. DBS digibank and Foodpanda are facilitating donations from their communities via their apps. The Ukrainian Club in Singapore is running a fundraiser. From pre-schoolers to tertiary students; from well-meaning individuals to businesses; the people of Singapore have responded generously to the appeal.

SRC Secretary General and CEO, Mr Benjamin William said, "We are thankful for the solidarity and support from the donor community, and are heartened by the efforts of ground-up fundraisers in the community. The humanitarian needs are massive and the operations are complex, with the ongoing conflict and border crisis hurting innocent civilians. We are committed to ensuring efficiency and transparency in the use of the funds raised. As we disburse the funds to our partners on the ground, we will continue to work closely with the IFRC, ICRC and the National Societies to ensure the most appropriate and timely response. We call for continued support to this critical humanitarian operation, for the fastest-growing refugee crisis in our lifetime."

The Singapore Red Cross has activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please contact SRC.