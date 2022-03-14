Signing and Exchange of Notes for the Grant of JSDF Equipment and Goods to Ukraine

1. On March 8, in Tokyo, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and H.E. Mr. Sergiy Korsunsky, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, signed and exchanged notes for the grant of equipment and goods of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) to the Government of Ukraine, including bulletproof vests, helmets, winter battle dress uniform, tents, cameras, medical supply, emergency rations, and generators.

2. The Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine clearly infringes upon Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitutes a serious violation of international law prohibiting use of force, and is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter. These unilateral changes to the status quo by force shake the foundation of the international order and are totaly unacceptable. The Government of Japan stands with the people of Ukraine who are doing their utmost in taking actions to defend their sovereignty and territory as well as their homeland and their families.

3. The notes exchanged today ensure appropriate control over the equipment and goods granted by Japan, by prohibiting their extra-purpose use and obliging Japan’s prior consent in the case of transfer to any third party.