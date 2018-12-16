Shelter Cluster Ukraine Winterization Recommendations 2018-2019

1. Winterization context and objectives

After almost four years of humanitarian response to the Donbas crisis, the conflict is not completely frozen and affects the lives of thousands of IDPs, returnees, non-displaced people and hosting communities.

Due to the extent of the needs, the focus of the Shelter/NFI sector had to remain mostly limited to areas with difficult access, limited basic services and insecure (locations along the Line of Contact (LoC)) or not sufficiently covered by humanitarian assistance (non-government-controlled areas (NGCA)).

In the first half of 2018, the conflict has caused new damage to more than 500 houses on both sides of the LoC, which adds to the backlog of houses damaged in the previous three years. Since the start of the crisis, the joint efforts of local authorities, communities and shelter agencies in repairing houses is resulting in a general reduction of the number of families in need of shelter assistance. This positive trend in shelter, though, does not apply to the need for winterization assistance: four years of crisis have prevented the majority of the conflict-affected people from recovering or replacing their primary or complementary income-generating activities; and now more people than before have exhausted their financial means and are not able to prepare adequately for the coming winter.

More people than in the previous years will depend on external aid to access means to cope with the cold season, making Winterization the largest life-saving activity in the country. Even considering governmental assistance, the role of humanitarian actors will still be pivotal; and not only in providing inkind or cash assistance but, in some case, also in reaching out locations of particularly difficult access: last winter, for instance, agencies delivered coal to families living in unsafe area, that no private supplier wanted to reach.

All information included in the present document is the result of consultations with the main Cluster’s partners, in both GCA and NGCA, who contributed to update the last year’s Recommendations - on which this document is largely based - building on the experience developed in the previous four winterization cycles.

Consultations with partners were useful also to create a conducive environment for an effective coordination among partners in advocating, planning and later implementing the response.