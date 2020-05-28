Shelter Cluster Ukraine: Winterization campaign 2019-2020 - Lessons Learned

Highlights of winterization campaign 2019-2020 in GCA:

• In total, 5,954 households (out of 37,126 HHs in need identified by Cluster during the preparation to the 2019-2020 campaign) were covered by 10 partners in GCA who report to the Shelter/NFI Cluster.

• ICRC, as a partner that does not report to the Cluster, provided assistance to some 5,160 households more with cash assistance1 predominantly in 0-5 km zone in GCA.

• Based on the data collected by the Cluster, 0-5 km zone received almost 60% of the whole winterization assistance, which is in line with the pockets of needs identified during the planning stage;

• While the core activities remained unchanged compared to the last year’s campaign, namely the solid fuel&heater distribution, NFI distribution, there were also some cases of provision of the full house insulation as well as some innovative approaches, such as cash for utilities.

• The assistance was recommended to be provided according to the complementarity principle. Partners were recommended to check whether the beneficiaries receive subsidies from the state and to analyze whether the received amount covers the need.

• In June 2019, UHF - the country-based pooled fund led by HC and managed by OCHA started its work in Ukraine. Within the first allocation of funds, some shelter agencies were supported to conduct their shelter assistance.