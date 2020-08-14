Shelter Cluster Ukraine: Mid-year report 2020

NRC closes shelter assistance. With the end of June, NRC has completed its shelter program in Ukraine. Since 2015, NRC - both as a standalone agency and in partnership - provided shelter assistance to 9,211 conflict-affected families, through the repair of 6,225 buildings. NRC’s press release on the finalization of the shelter program can be found here.

In government-controlled areas, in addition to SESU (the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, operating only in Donetsk oblast), only two international agencies are still active in the sector: UNHCR (who will close their program as well, at the end of this year) and ICRC. Both agencies have a limited target, that will leave some 1,000 families without assistance.

COVID-related restrictions. Measures to reduce the risk of infection were introduced in Ukraine from 16 March until the 26th May. Restrictions imposed on movements and overall operations have delayed the start of shelter activities planned for 2020. In reaction to COVID-19, the Shelter/NFI Cluster in Ukraine developed two advocacy documents that provide guidance on possible activities in the sector to mitigate the consequences of the disease. Even though the restrictive measures were not lifted after 26 May, humanitarian agencies and SESU resumed their activities to deliver assistance.