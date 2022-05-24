Shelter Cluster Ukraine Emergency Situation Report # 5

12.64 M AFFECTED PEOPLE

7.71 M IDPs

$366.6 M REQUIREMENTS (US$)

3.36 M PEOPLE TARGETED

Shelter/NFI Situation Overview

Housing needs remain high among the internally displaced population according to IOM’s third round of a rapid representative assessment of the general population in Ukraine:

• 12% reported the need for accommodation;

• 4% of IDPs indicating that accommodation was their most pressing need;

• 8% of all respondents indicated that their home (primary residence before the war) was damaged.

In terms of housing arrangements, IDPs reported: 35% are staying with family and friends; 19% are renting; 13% stayed in owned houses; 6% are in free accomodations and 4% in collective centres, 1% in hotels, 1% in bomb shelters and 3% in other arrangements. Access to accommodation and housing damage has been mentioned as one of the most cited priorities in all Southern and Northern Oblasts assessed by REACH Initiative for their rapid needs assessment.

Lack of housing was reported as a concern in 30% of assessed settlements in Southern Oblast, including Voznesensk (Mykolaivska oblast); Izmail, and Odesa (Odeska oblast). Additionally, 40% of the settlements in Northern Oblasts, including Chernihiv (Chernihivska oblast), Irpin (Kyivska oblast), as well as Okhtyrka (Sumska oblast) reported damage to residential buildingssince the beginning ofthe attack. Amongstthis group,the highest proportion of damaged dwellings wasreported in Irpin (more than 50%).

18 Key Informants Interviews with aid agencies, local authorities, and collective site managers in Vinnytsia, Kropyvnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Dnipro have been conducted as part of REACH Rapid Assessment. Informants noted that there has been a marked increase in arrivals at train stations and at collective sites in Dnipro, Vinnytsia,

Kropyvnytskyi, Pavlohrad and Poltava. Local officials are bracing for the impact of the large-scale evacuations from the Donbass, coupled with continued arrivals from the Kharkiv area as well as Mariupol/Zaporizhia.

Centers hosting IDPs have been established in a large number of dormitories, schools, sports centers, hospitals and medical institutes, malls as well as private houses. These sites are often managed by municipal employees and are largely supported through private initiatives. The response is yet to be fully scaled-up and it is difficult to predict adequate supply of the necessary items. This, in turn, makes preparedness of future waves of displacement challenging. Local officials and collective sites managers mentioned the lack of bed linen, disposable tableware, drinking water as well as prepared meals/bread considering the lack of kitchens in most centers.