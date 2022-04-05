Shelter Cluster Ukraine Emergency Situation Report # 2

12.56 M AFFECTED PEOPLE

6.48 M IDPs

$242.3 M REQUIREMENTS (US$)

2.8 M PEOPLE TARGETED

Shelter/NFI Situation Overview

Recent estimations coordinated by IOM, UNHCR, OCHA, REACH, and the Protection Cluster show as of 16 March, 14.7% of the general population was internally displaced within Ukraine, which corresponds to 6.48 M individuals. According to the Ukraine Internal Displacement Report (IOM16/03/2022), among them, 19% consider further movement from their present location and 20.8% indicated that it has been “hard” or “extremely hard” to find a place to sleep.

The cities in the western oblasts that receive the largest number of displaced people face difficulties in identifying accommodation for those who cannot make arrangements on their own in the medium term. This population is currently temporarily accommodated in reception and collective centers, but in many cases, these are former educational and sports buildings that need to return to their original purpose as soon as possible.

People living in the areas most directly affected by the military offensive are significantly impacted in terms of shelter as their homes have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the shelling. While comprehensive data on the impact of the war on individual homes and communal infrastructure is not yet available, these are some examples of the significant impact in cities directly affected by the hostilities: