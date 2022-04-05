Ukraine
Shelter Cluster Ukraine Emergency Situation Report # 2
Attachments
12.56 M AFFECTED PEOPLE
6.48 M IDPs
$242.3 M REQUIREMENTS (US$)
2.8 M PEOPLE TARGETED
Shelter/NFI Situation Overview
Recent estimations coordinated by IOM, UNHCR, OCHA, REACH, and the Protection Cluster show as of 16 March, 14.7% of the general population was internally displaced within Ukraine, which corresponds to 6.48 M individuals. According to the Ukraine Internal Displacement Report (IOM16/03/2022), among them, 19% consider further movement from their present location and 20.8% indicated that it has been “hard” or “extremely hard” to find a place to sleep.
The cities in the western oblasts that receive the largest number of displaced people face difficulties in identifying accommodation for those who cannot make arrangements on their own in the medium term. This population is currently temporarily accommodated in reception and collective centers, but in many cases, these are former educational and sports buildings that need to return to their original purpose as soon as possible.
People living in the areas most directly affected by the military offensive are significantly impacted in terms of shelter as their homes have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the shelling. While comprehensive data on the impact of the war on individual homes and communal infrastructure is not yet available, these are some examples of the significant impact in cities directly affected by the hostilities:
Mariupol: Approximately 90 % of city’s housing stock has been affected by ongoing hostilities, with nearly 40 % estimated to be damaged beyond repair (OCHA 28/03/2022). The city has been under shelling and encircled for weeks and the residents have severe humanitarian needs, with scarce electricity, heating and water supply. Rapid damage assessment analysis can be found here and here.
Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second largest city has been under intensive bombardment since 28 February. On 6 March, airstrikes destroyed entirely or partially multi-story residential buildings, administrative buildings, medical institutions, educational institutions and dormitories. Fires broke out in 21 residential buildings (DELO 6/03/2022). Many residents are affected by the lack of electricity, water, and gas. Rapid damage assessment analysis here.
Kyiv: the outskirts of the capital have been under intense fighting and shelling. On 20 March, heavy shelling of a residential area in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv damaged four schools, six apartment buildings and destroyed a shopping mall (OCHA 21/03/2022). Key services such as water, electricity, gas, and telecommunications are widely reported as disrupted.