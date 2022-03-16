Shelter Cluster Ukraine Emergency Situation Report # 1

1. SNFI Situation Overview

The situation in Ukraine is very fluid as population movements within Ukraine are sporadic, unpredictable and difficult to track. Providing exact figures on internal displacement is not possible, however as of March 11th, the Protection Cluster estimates that there are 1.85 million internally displaced and rising, 12. 56 million estimated conflict affected people and around 6.7 million affected and at risk of displacement in the next 3 months. Additionally, over 2.5 million people have crossed international borders.

Access to Shelter and NFI support is first-line lifesaving and emergency response since people have lost their homes and belongings in the shelling and the freezing temperatures. The Flash Appeal, launched on 1 March stipulates $243 million for shelter and NFI support to 2.85 million people.

There is a lack of NFIs available in country due to logistical issues as available stocks and markets, and the purchasing capacity is insufficient to meet demand. Partners are importing stock and undertaking procurement – both options have limitations in terms of timeliness, small import volume availability and distribution challenges.

Establishment and basic refurbishment of additional Transition Centres (TCs), Reception Centres (RCs) and Collective Centres CCs) are urgent in the central and west of Ukraine, as well as the provision of adequate quantities of emergency shelter and NFI kits to existing facilities. A border assessment conducted by IMMAP indicates the biggest receiving hubs of IDPs so far are located in Lviv, Dnipro and Vinnytsia. Up to 9 March, local authorities reported that around 200,000 IDPs were staying in Lviv, with an estimated 50,000 people arriving daily, many continuing westwards.

Transit centres have been established in Vinnytsia and other cities, with mostly dormitories, schools and sometimes churches being used. The most pressing needs are related to lack of NFIs (folding beds, mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, kettles, etc). Small-scale emergency grants are being distributed in temporary accommodation centres.

Access to suitable shelter remains a key challenge for all, whether on the move or those remaining in their places of residence. Over the last three days there has been significant increase in reports of destruction of residential housing due to shelling creating additional homeless within urban centres. Even if existing housing is undamaged, unpredictable and indiscriminate shelling has driven thousands to seek shelter underground in extremely overcrowded conditions.