Shelter Cluster Annual Report, 2020

Highlights

• Change of the Cluster’s coordination structure: The Strategic Advisory Group agreed to initiate the deactivation process. The Ministry for Reintegration of Temporary Occupied Territories is supposed to take a leading role at a national level while regional authorities will lead the sub-national coordination. To ensure the continuity of humanitarian assistance, SAG members agreed to establish a winterization working group in early 2021.

• Achievements: The Shelter/NFI Cluster reports operational achievements according to the 3 Cluster Objectives: the first one includes core and immediate life-saving activities; the second one relates to transitional solutions and the provision of adequate shelterin the absence of durable solutions; the third one aims at stabilizing the humanitarian situation on a longer-term perspective