Security Council: Ukraine (18 February 2020)

Briefings

ROSEMARY DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacekeeping Affairs, summarized recent developments, saying that the package of measures contained in the Minsk Agreements adopted by the Council in 2015 remains the only framework for a negotiated settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Recalling the outcome of the Normandy format meeting held in Paris by the leaders of France, Germany, Russian Federation and Ukraine, she said they committed to a ceasefire, to support and to an agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group on additional disengagement areas. Providing a snapshot of her own visit to Ukraine in December 2019, she reported that she reiterated the Secretary-General’s support for ongoing peace efforts, an improved humanitarian situation and stronger initiatives for dialogue to ensure sustainable peace.

However, those positive signs remain limited and easily reversible, she said, describing the use of heavy weapons as a stark reminder that, without political will, there is a very real risk of backsliding into further violence. The Council should encourage all stakeholders to do their utmost to ensure positive momentum in negotiations, she said. Despite steps to mitigate the conflict’s impact on civilians, it continues to claim lives, cause injuries, restrict freedom of movement and drive human rights violations, as reported by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission. In 2019, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 167 civilian casualties, a 40 per cent decrease from 2018.

Noting that 3.4 million people along the contact line still require humanitarian assistance and protection, she said that women — who lead 70 per cent of households — often lack access to social benefits or support. Water, education and health infrastructure are severely affected, with 50 incidents of damage to schools in 2019, a 200 per cent increase from 2018. Citing 88 incidents targeting water networks near or on the contact line, she emphasized: “Attacks on civilian infrastructure must stop.” The United Nations and partners must have free access to those in need, she added, pointing out that they have reached an estimated 1 million people annually since 2014 due to generous contributions from donors. However, that constitutes less than one third of all those in need, she pointed out.

With the 2019 humanitarian response plan having been severely underfunded, the 2020 plan will require $158 million, with the goal of reaching 2 million people, she said. The conflict continues to exact an unacceptable humanitarian toll while destabilizing overall peace and security. As such, the Council must encourage and fully support the positive momentum and commitment of the Normandy Four and the Trilateral Contact Group to address the conflict with renewed impetus and a sense of urgency, she stressed. That should be followed by action to restore trust and enable tangible improvements in the situation along the contact line. “The much-needed and long-awaited peace in eastern Ukraine can be achieved if there is sufficient political will, good-faith negotiations and concrete support for efforts to silence the guns,” she said.

HEIDI GRAU, Special Representative of the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, briefed via video‑teleconference from Kyiv, expressing regret over the flare-up of violence in Donbas. She recalled that the two sides recommitted to a ceasefire on 17 July 2019 and the number of violations remained below the 2018 average. There were 40 per cent fewer civilian casualties in 2019 than in 2018 and 70 per cent fewer than in 2017, but mine contamination has become a larger problem, causing 7 out of 10 casualties in January and becoming the focus of OSCE’s attention. She reported a disengagement of forces and hardware in Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivke since July 2019, an important signal that allows rebuilding of the pedestrian bridge across the Siverskiy Donets River, as well as access for people and ambulances.

Concerning the political dimension, she noted that, on 1 October 2019, the two sides accepted the Steinmeier formula, which complements the Minsk Agreements and sets out the sequence of local elections in areas not under Government control. The political working group has since had substantial discussions on integrating the formula into Ukrainian legislation. She expressed regret that public declarations by the de facto authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk contradict the goals of the Minsk Agreements — restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. As for the economy, she reported that, in November 2019, the two sides agreed to a financial and operational audit of Voda Donbasa, the company supplying water in Donetsk. On 29 December 2019, an exchange of about 200 detainees, the first in two years, gave new impetus to the humanitarian working group. Echoing Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo, she emphasized that every victim is one too many.

HALIT ÇEVIK, Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, also briefed via video-teleconference from Kyiv, providing an update on the security situation, recent developments in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and the conflict’s impact on civilians. With progress hinging on a comprehensive ceasefire, the Mission has recorded a significant decrease in violations since 1 January, as well as isolated spikes in violence, he reported. Citing details of reported violations, he said that a serious incident occurred in Luhansk today involving more than 2,500 explosions. Despite promises made by the Normandy Four, the political commitment to a ceasefire, expressed at the highest level, has yet to be translated into concrete implementation on the ground, he noted. Indeed, the average number of daily ceasefire violations stands at 520, another 647 are attributable to the use of artillery, including tanks and mortars, and 200 incidents involved weapons used in violation of the withdrawal lines.

Still, there have seen several positive developments in recent months, he continued, noting that demining activities are ongoing. The parties have disengaged forces and hardware in three pilot areas — Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Construction of a new bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska is an example of what can be achieved through political will, he said, emphasizing that progress is possible. Discussions on identifying three new disengagement areas are progressing in the Trilateral Contact Group, with participants outlining proposals for other areas, with a view to completing the process by the end of March. Additional discussions on demining plans and opening checkpoints across the contact line are needed, he said, adding: “What lies ahead in the coming months is crucial; there is an urgency to maintain the momentum and to meet the deadlines set by the Normandy Four leaders.”

For its part, the Special Monitoring Mission continues to follow up on information concerning civilian casualties, he reported, emphasizing that its presence is critical to providing an objective and impartial report on the situation on the ground and to supporting the efforts of both sides to implement their commitments. While freedom of movement is essential, as enshrined in the mandate of the Special Monitoring Mission and the Minsk Agreements, its operations are often limited by obstacles in areas outside Government control, particularly in the southern part of the Donetsk region, he said, describing daily restrictions as unacceptable. Recalling that the Minsk Agreements set out the key elements to address the security situation, he declared: “Time is of the essence for the resolution of this conflict, which has now entered its sixth year.” The Council’s support and active interest remain crucial, he added.

Statements

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA (Russian Federation) noted that yesterday marked five years since the adoption of resolution 2202 (2015), a mandatory element of international law but one respected by few. Citing a “mantra” that his country does not respect its international responsibilities, he emphasized that the parties involved in the area are not the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but the regions of Donetsk and Donbas. There is an attempt to create a parallel political reality, he added, describing statements that Ukrainian forces must be prepared to liberate Donbas as unhelpful, as is a statement about advancing to the border. He went on to stress that, for millions of eastern Ukraine residents, the Minsk Agreements are the sole real hope for peace and for Ukraine to rebuild trust with Donbas after referring to its residents as separatists in their own land. Calling for unconditional compliance with measures reached under the Normandy format, he said disengagement and mine clearance have been swept under the rug and Ukraine is waging war against the people of Donbas. Elections in that region can only occur in a climate of trust, when the people Kyiv called separatists are not under threat, he said, expressing hope of hearing from colleagues supporting resolution 2202 (2015).

CHERITH NORMAN-CHALET (United States), noting that 13,000 people have been killed since the Russian Federation invaded Crimea, said her delegation supports the Minsk Agreements and the Normandy format. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken steps to implement the accords, but the Russian Federation has not demonstrated the same spirit, including by honouring the ceasefire, she said. Indeed, today’s attack caused Ukrainian casualties and the Russian Federation continues to take aggressive actions, she added, calling upon Moscow to meet its commitment to the Minsk Agreements and to stabilizing the situation in the conflict areas. Other actions should include opening access for civilians and honouring provisions of the ceasefire. Emphasizing that the United States does not recognize the annexation of Crimea, she called upon the Russian Federation to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and to end its aggressive actions.

CHRISTOPH HEUSGEN (Germany), recalling the region’s recent history, said the Normandy format has improved the situation. While there are fewer civilian casualties, deaths still occur, and the situation remains a pressing challenge in Europe. Noting that the Russian Federation’s delegate just told Council members that Ukraine is not implementing the package of measures contained in the Minsk Agreements, he recalled that the first provision was a ceasefire, and from the very beginning, Moscow violated the accord. It has since committed other violations, including today’s attack, repeated restrictions on the freedom of movement and issued Russian passports to more than 200,000 people living in the separatist area, he pointed out.

JOSÉ SINGER WEISINGER (Dominican Republic) said the quest for peace must be a collective effort. Emphasizing the importance of the Minsk Agreements and the adoption of resolution 2202 (2015), he noted that OSCE reported ongoing ceasefire violations, a cause for concern. Fatalities continue to occur, exacerbating civilian suffering and displacement, he noted, hailing international efforts — including those of the Quartet, France and Germany, in particular — to help those people by facilitating mine removal. An upcoming Normandy format meeting will help to ensure peaceful elections in the region, he said, reiterating his delegation’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while urging continued dialogue between the parties.

KAREN PIERCE (United Kingdom) emphasized that the Minsk Agreements provide a road map for peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Noting President Zelenskyy’s commitment to the Steinmeier formula, she described the Russian delegate’s account of Minsk accord violations as largely a falsehood wrapped in a fairy tale. That country’s only interest is to undermine Kyiv in eastern Ukraine, she said, pointing out that the Minsk provision on withdrawal of foreign troops is a far cry from the situation today, marked by ceasefire violations and the use of heavy equipment along the line of contact. Instead, the Russian Federation’s troops are, in fact, planting more mines, she said, adding that those actions have had a devastating effect on the people of Ukraine since the conflict began six years ago, with 13,000 killed and almost 30,000 injured. The Russian Federation bears a heavy responsibility for the suffering and should desist from sending so-called “humanitarian convoys” across the border. That country started the conflict, she recalled, stressing the United Kingdom’s enduring support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

INGA RHONDA KING (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) said the provisions outlined in the Minsk Agreements are necessary for lasting peace, emphasizing that a ceasefire remains indispensable. Trust between the relevant parties is crucial in order to strengthen dialogue and find a sustainable solution, she added. The continuing exchange of prisoners must be encouraged, as must efforts to identify further areas of disengagement. She went on to express her delegation’s support for the Special Monitoring Mission and for the framework established under the Minsk Agreements, while stressing the need for both parties to implement its provisions without conditions.

