Security Council: Ukraine

SECURITY COUNCIL

8983RD MEETING (PM)

SC/14812

28 FEBRUARY 2022

Briefings

MARTIN GRIFFITHS, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefing the Security Council from Geneva via video‑teleconference, said: “We have all been watching the military offensive in Ukraine with a sense of disbelief and horror.” The scale of civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure has been alarming. Humanitarian needs are skyrocketing in the hardest-hit areas, and civilian children, women and men are being injured and killed. On Monday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported at least 406 civilian casualties, including at least 102 dead. The real figure could be considerably higher, as many reported casualties have yet to be confirmed. At least 160,000 people have been internally displaced across Ukraine, fleeing for safety. Again, the actual figure is likely much higher and could potentially be a significant proportion of the entire population, he noted, adding that more than half a million refugees have been forced to flee their country in search of safety.

Aerial attacks and fighting in urban areas are damaging critical civilian facilities and disrupting essential services such as health, electricity, water and sanitation, he continued. “This effectively leaves civilians without the basics for day-to-day life,” he pointed out. Bridges and roads have been destroyed, cutting off people’s access to critical supplies and services. The use of explosive weapons in urban areas carries a high risk of indiscriminate impact, which is of particular concern in places like Kyiv and Kharkiv. Civilians will undeservedly suffer the most from these attacks on densely populated urban centres. Calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law and spare all civilians and civilian objects from harm throughout their military operations, he stressed that the longer the offensive continues, the greater the cost will be for civilians. Children will miss school and face a greater risk of physical harm, displacement and severe emotional distress. Women, so often disproportionately affected by conflict, will be at even greater risk of gender‑based violence. The economy could implode, which will further exacerbate humanitarian needs and create a ripple effect that will travel far beyond Ukraine's borders.

The upheavals in recent days are deepening a pre-existing humanitarian crisis, he said. Eight gruelling years of conflict in eastern Ukraine have already left 3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance on both sides of the contact line in the Donbas region. Humanitarian needs are much greater now and include large-scale displacement, across and beyond the whole country and not only in one region. The United Nations has expanded its humanitarian presence in Ukraine and will continue to do so. For the last three days, however, the Organization’s movements have been seriously constrained as a result of ongoing fighting, along with a lack of assurances from parties to the conflict that humanitarian movements will be protected. Nonetheless, this evening, he began to receive assurances that such aid will be protected, he said, expressing his hope that this will become a reality. Local organizations and institutions are doing a truly remarkable job responding, he said, highlighting that non-governmental organizations and the Ukrainian Red Cross are working to support civilians and evacuation operations.

The most pressing humanitarian needs are for emergency medical services, including sexual and reproductive health services, critical medicine, health supplies and equipment, safe water for drinking and hygiene, as well as shelter and protection for the displaced, he continued. More people need to be reached with aid, and parties to the conflict must provide assurances that humanitarian workers and movements will be protected “even during the most severe days of the conflict”, he emphasized. Additionally, more resources are needed. On Wednesday, the Secretary-General will launch a humanitarian appeal for this crisis with two components: a three-month flash appeal for the situation inside the country and a regional refugee response plan for the situation outside, he said, calling on Member States to show support with quick, generous and flexible funding. “The lives of millions of civilians are simply at stake,” he stressed, reiterating the Secretary-General’s call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Statements

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE (France) describing the humanitarian consequences of the Russian Federation offensive in Ukraine tragic, said that the number of civilian victims, including children continues to increase and civilian infrastructure is being destroyed. Further, some 500,000 have been forced to flee and this figure continues to climb hour by hour. Hailing the solidarity shown by neighbouring States, he said that the Russian Federation — a permanent member of the Security Council — is violating the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, trampling on international humanitarian and human rights law and riding roughshod over the Geneva Conventions. The protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel is an absolute priority and there is no compromise on this, he stressed, reiterating his call for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need. France and its partners in the European Union stand firmly beside Ukraine and its population. The European Union has already announced €90 million in humanitarian assistance. France has sent 33 tons of humanitarian assistance to Poland to help Ukrainians and is sending more to the Republic of Moldova. He also hailed the upcoming launch of a United Nations flash appeal for Ukraine and a refugee response plan for Ukrainians. France and Mexico will bring a draft resolution to the Security Council that calls for full respect for humanitarian law and unobstructed humanitarian access to respond to the urgent needs of the civilian population, he said.

NAME TO COME (Mexico) said the figures and scenes described by briefers reveal a humanitarian situation of increasing gravity. His delegation will join France in presenting a draft resolution to seek the cessation of hostilities, safety of civilians and access for humanitarian workers. Underscoring that the use of explosive weapons in populated areas is unacceptable, he expressed concern that populations are deprived of electricity, water and basic infrastructure. Further, humanitarian workers must be afforded access to those in need without restriction. Noting that the alarming figures of refugees will rise rapidly, he urged States to keep borders open so the principle of non-refoulement is respected. Ukraine needs international solidarity today, he stressed, calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

MARTIN KIMANI (Kenya), underlining that the humanitarian suffering in Ukraine is unnecessary, expressed his regret over the mounting casualties and the hundreds of thousands internally displaced people, including those exiting Ukraine as refugees, as well as the growing damage to civilian objects and infrastructure. He thanked the Governments of Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia for working with Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enable its citizens in Ukraine visa‑free entry. However, in the unfolding emergency, there have been disturbing reports about the racist treatment of Africans and people of African descent seeking to flee Ukraine to safety, he said, noting that the media is covering these appalling incidents. Indeed, several States have confirmed that their citizens are suffering such treatment. He strongly condemned this racism, emphasizing that the mistreatment of African peoples on Europe’s borders needs to cease immediately, whether to the Africans fleeing Ukraine or crossing the Mediterranean. He also went on to stress that the extensive unilateral economic sanctions that have been announced against the Russian Federation are almost certain to have serious humanitarian consequences. “Their effect, in total, may even amount to a form of blockade,” he said, noting that such considerable sanctions, rather than opening the path to peace may lead to an escalation, and broadening, of the conflict. The only way out of this increasingly dangerous crisis is for the prioritization of diplomacy to limit all military manoeuvres and to open the path to negotiation for peace, he said.

RICHARD MILLS, JR. (United States) said that, in a matter of days, the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and premeditated attack on Ukraine has unleashed great suffering in the country. The international community must document and address all violations of international law and international human rights law. With half a million people already fleeing Ukraine, not including those who are displaced, “a nightmare is unfolding before our eyes”, he warned, with no clear idea of when President Vladimir V. Putin will end his war of choice against the country. Thanking those neighbouring Governments who have opened their borders, he stressed that refugees are refugees, regardless of race and creed. Those who remain face cash and fuel constraints affecting all aid delivery. The spectre of hunger also looms, with the World Food Programme (WFP) noting that the impact of the crisis will be felt far beyond Ukraine. An estimated 283 million people in 80 countries are food insecure and this conflict will only exacerbate that situation. Expressing grave concern over reports of damage to apartment buildings, schools and hospitals, as well as to bridges and roads damaged by shelling, he noted the United States is providing nearly $54 million in additional aid to Ukraine, with much more coming. “No matter what happens next, we must do everything — everything — we can do to help the people of Ukraine,” he said.

MONA JUUL (Norway) said that her country is stepping up its support to the civilian population and will provide $226 million to the humanitarian response. The Russian Federation alone bears the sole responsibility for this humanitarian crisis through its unprovoked military aggression, which violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The parties must comply with their obligations under international law and ensure the protection of the civilian population in all of Ukraine. She called on parties to protect all humanitarian personnel and ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian access to those in need. Fighting is going on in and around urban areas with the use of heavy explosive weapons, she said, expressing her concern about the long-term harm to civilians, especially children, as well as to civilian infrastructure. She also expressed her deep concern over the reported use of cluster munitions. Explosive remnants of war will continue after the conflict ends. She demanded the unconditional withdrawal of Russian Federation troops from Ukraine and called for respect of international law.

