Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Overview

In June, Albania will hold the presidency of the Security Council.

Albania plans to organise two signature events.

The first signature event is an open debate on strengthening accountability and justice for violations of international law. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is expected to chair. President of the International Court of Justice Joan Donoghue, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and a civil society representative are expected to brief.

The second signature event is a ministeriallevel open debate on the role of regional organisations in implementing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda in contexts of political turmoil and seizures of power by force. The meeting will be chaired by Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Olta Xhaçka. Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to provide opening remarks. UN Women Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous and high-level representatives from the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are the anticipated briefers. A Council product is a possible outcome.

In June, the annual open debate on the working methods of the Security Council will take place, with a likely focus on the implementation of Note 507.

The Security Council is also scheduled to hold its semi-annual debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

African issues on the programme of work in June are:

Central Africa, briefing and consultations on the UN Office in Central Africa (UNOCA) and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA);

Central African Republic, briefing and consultations on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA);

Democratic Republic of Congo, briefing and consultations on the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and the mandate renewal of the 1533 DRC Sanctions Committee;

Libya, renewal of the authorisation for member states to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya, bound to or from Libya, that they have reasonable grounds to believe are violating the arms embargo, and briefing and consultations on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL);

Mali, briefing and consultations on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the mandate renewal of MINUSMA;

Somalia, briefing by the Chair of the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee;

Sudan, renewal of the mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and briefing by the Chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee; and

South Sudan, briefing and consultations on the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Middle East issues on the programme include:

Syria, meetings on the political and humanitarian tracks;

Golan Heights, consultations on the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and renewal of the UNDOF mandate;

Yemen, monthly meeting on developments;

Iraq, briefing on the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD);

Iran, briefing on the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of resolution 2231 of 20 July 2015, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme; and

Middle East, including the Palestinian question, the monthly meeting.

The Council is expected to meet on two European issues in June. A briefing on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine is expected to take place on 6 June.

The Security Council will also hold its annual meeting on strengthening EU-UN cooperation.

Xhaçka is expected to chair the meeting. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Under-SecretaryGeneral for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo are the anticipated briefers.

In terms of Asian issues, the Security Council will hold a debate on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

On the Americas, there will be a briefing and consultations on the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

On 9 June, the General Assembly is expected to elect five Security Council members for the 2023-2024 term: Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland.

Other issues could be raised in June depending on developments.