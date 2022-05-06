Secretary-General Welcomes Security Council’s Unity on Silencing Guns in Ukraine

SG/SM/21260

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Today, for the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine. As I have often said, the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the United Nations Charter. I welcome this support and will continue to spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find the path of peace.

