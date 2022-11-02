Secretary-General Welcomes Russian Federation’s Resumption of Participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

SG/SM/21565

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the announcement from the Russian Federation on its resumed participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizer from Ukraine. He is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, and thanks the United Nations Coordinator, Amir Abdulla, and his team for their work to keep this vital food supply line open.

The Secretary-General continues his engagement with all actors towards the renewal and full implementation of the Initiative, and he also remains committed to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.