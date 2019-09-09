Secretary-General Welcomes Prisoner Exchange between Russian Federation, Ukraine, Urging continued Momentum in Ongoing Efforts for Peace

SG/SM/19725

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the exchange of prisoners and detainees that took place between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on 7 September and commends all those who brought this to fruition, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin. He hopes that this important humanitarian act could serve as a positive step towards strengthening confidence among all, enabling regular and constructive dialogue at all levels with a view to paving the way to an eventual settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Secretary-General urges all relevant parties to take further measures in this spirit, to ensure continued momentum in the ongoing peace efforts by the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group, the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe] and other actors, including by ensuring a durable ceasefire, easing humanitarian conditions along the contact line and enabling progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.