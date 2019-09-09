09 Sep 2019

Secretary-General Welcomes Prisoner Exchange between Russian Federation, Ukraine, Urging continued Momentum in Ongoing Efforts for Peace

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19725

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the exchange of prisoners and detainees that took place between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on 7 September and commends all those who brought this to fruition, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin. He hopes that this important humanitarian act could serve as a positive step towards strengthening confidence among all, enabling regular and constructive dialogue at all levels with a view to paving the way to an eventual settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Secretary-General urges all relevant parties to take further measures in this spirit, to ensure continued momentum in the ongoing peace efforts by the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group, the OSCE [Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe] and other actors, including by ensuring a durable ceasefire, easing humanitarian conditions along the contact line and enabling progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.