Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement Submission from NRC Ukraine

Background

It is generally acknowledged that Ukraine’s official figures of ca. 1.4 million registered IDPs conflate the number of IDPs genuinely residing in the so-called government controlled area (GCA) of Ukraine and individuals residing in their places of habitual residence in the non-government controlled areas (NGCA), many of whom may have been displaced at some point in time. The primary point of confusion relates to the estimated 600-800 thousand elderly NGCA residents, who are required by the Ukrainian authorities to register as IDPs in order to access their constitutionally granted pensions and other benefits, but the official data is also distorted in multiple other ways, such as unregistered movements, labour migration and similar. The official statistics include only superficial information on the conditions of the IDPs, such as the relatively small number of households registered for receiving targeted monthly assistance, the access to which has been relatively restrictive.

The Ukrainian authorities thus do not possess reliable data on the numbers of IDPs residing in the country that may be used to inform relevant policies and programs. Ultimately, the Government of Ukraine is failing to deliver on one of their key responsibilities of collecting “[c]redible information on the numbers, locations and conditions of the internally displaced [which] is essential to designing effective policies and programs to address their needs and protect their rights.” Notwithstanding the lack of reliable data, the Government of Ukraine has undertaken multiple efforts to address the various IDP needs, yet most centrally devised strategies are seen as primarily declarative frameworks with limited potential to genuinely positively impact on the lives and durable solution choices of IDPs, majority of whom have now been displaced for 5-6 years.