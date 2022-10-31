Secretary-General Concerned over Situation Regarding Black Sea Grain Initiative

SG/SM/21557

30 OCTOBER 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

He has decided to delay his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day to focus on the issue.

The Secretary-General continues to engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The same engagement also aims at the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.