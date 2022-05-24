In search of refuge: Ukraine war displaces millions

As the war wages on across Ukraine, families have been torn apart, thousands are injured or killed, and many more have been displaced. To date, 14.5 million people are displaced—more than a quarter of the population—and 6.5 million people have already fled Ukraine since February 24, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. Half of those who have fled the country are children. At least 15.7 million people remaining in Ukraine are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Mercy Corps has been on the ground in Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, partnering with and funding local organizations that know their community needs best and are providing assistance to refugees and Ukrainians inside the country.

From distributing medical supplies and food staples to supporting marginalized groups like third-country nationals, Mercy Corps is acting quickly to help meet the urgent needs of the millions seeking refuge. We have funded and partnered with dozens of organizations that are providing essential services, supplies, and shelter. By the end of 2022, Mercy Corps and our partners aim to reach at least 500,000 Ukrainians and other people in the region affected by the war with life-saving humanitarian aid.

People living in many parts of eastern Ukraine that have come under fighting have been advised to evacuate, but for many eldery people or people with disabilities, that is extremely difficult. Mercy Corps supports local organizations that have been evacuating women, children, elderly people, and people with disabilities to safer areas within Ukraine and across the border into neighboring countries.

Families have made days-long treks, within Ukraine and to border countries, in hopes of finding safety and a place to rest. Across Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, we learned the stories of the families who found shelter at some of our partner organizations. We’re sharing their stories, highlighting the work of our local partners, and illuminating how the shelters for those who have been displaced can offer a brief respite amidst upheaval.

Yulia fled Zhytomyr with her two sons after their home’s windows shattered from nearby missile strikes. They’re staying at a shelter in Lviv, Ukraine, which used to be a cultural center and now offers 40 displaced Ukrainian women with children a safe place to stay. It is one of the 350 shelters in Lviv. Many of those who work in the shelter are refugees themselves. Mercy Corps supports the shelter, serving the many families who have been displaced in eastern Ukraine. “Sometimes it's not convenient to accept help,” said Yulia. “We are used to doing everything ourselves. I worked as a cook. I want to go back to work.”

Trina and Alex and their children stayed at the Radauti refugee center near the border crossing in northern Romania. Before reaching Romania, their five-year-old son had a foot infection from walking over glass and metal shards that covered the roads after explosions. Trini and Alex took turns carrying him on their backs as they walked to the border, where the refugee center provided medical care for their son’s foot. “I don’t want to be a refugee,” said Trina. “We have always taken care of ourselves and worked hard. It is embarrassing for our family, but we are thankful that everyone has been so kind to us.”

From providing medical care and meeting basic needs, organizations on the ground are also helping with the logistics of relocating displaced families. When Trini and Alex arrived in Romania, they didn’t have the correct documents to leave the country. The refugee center will help them obtain approved paperwork so they can continue on their journey to stay with family friends in Bulgaria.

At the onset of the crisis, Mercy Corps arrived at the Romanian border to assess the greatest needs for refugees. Mercy Corps continues to work in Romania with partner organizations to ship essential supplies into Ukraine, including food, baby food, face masks, medical supplies, hygiene products, and medicine.

Around two-thirds of children in Ukraine are now displaced, either fleeing to nearby countries or are displaced within the country. In Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, Mercy Corps partners with a local organization called Kamyanytsya Austria to run a daycare center for families who have been displaced by the war. The center provides free childcare from morning until afternoon, giving children a safe space to play and learn—a sense of normalcy during a tumultuous time. While the children are taking trips to nearby parks and theaters, their parents take this time to figure out logistics of relocating their families.

“We have some children whose dads are in the army now, who are serving our country,” said teacher Denys Kvasov. “I feel grateful to them. And it’s kind of a trade, because they protect me—including all of us—and at the same time, I take care of their children, which is important for me.”

Mubariz Alimov, who is originally from Azerbaijan, was selling goods in a small Kyiv shop when the war began in Ukraine. After escaping to Poland, he is staying in a shelter for refugees, many of whom are non-Ukrainians who were living in Ukraine. Third country nationals, along with Romani refugees, have experienced discrimation, difficulty finding transportation and accommodations, and face additional challenges as refugees because they often lack the documents required to legally work or travel within Europe.

Mubariz says he is grateful for the kindness he is being shown. The bakery down the street donates fresh bread to the shelter every day, and a nearby florist brings them flowers to brighten up the space. Kids run back and forth among the clothing donations that line the entrance. Before the war, the shelter was a hostel for sports camps, part of a skate park that takes up a large block on the outskirts of Warsaw, Poland. Through a partnership with the Polish organization KIK (Klub Inteligencji Katolickiej, or Catholic Intelligentsia Club), Mercy Corps funds the hostel for those seeking refuge.