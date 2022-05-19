Save the Children Statement on Passage of Emergency Supplemental Funding Package

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

Washington, D.C. (May 19, 2022) -- After today's passage of the emergency supplemental funding bill, Christy Gleason, Save the Children Vice President of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns issued the following statement:

"Save the Children applauds today's passage of $5 billion in supplemental funding to respond to the worsening hunger crisis unfolding across the world. Over 276 million people are in acute need of food assistance, and this number is expected to rise over the coming months due to a perfect storm of prolonged drought, conflict, COVID-19 and the crisis in Ukraine. The funds appropriated today will be a literal lifeline for millions of children, who are the most vulnerable and suffer lifelong impacts from crises like we face today. We sincerely thank Congress for including this humanitarian funding in the supplemental bill, which will save lives and help to avert unimaginable hardship for millions of children."

Save the Children* believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children -- every day and in times of crisis -- transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.*