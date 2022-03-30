Safeguarding inclusivity in times of war: Mykola’s story

Mykola Nadulichnyi, the founder of the NGO Luhansk Association of Organizations of People with Disabilities, was already a committed advocate for inclusivity in Ukraine society when war came to his country.

In February, with the armed attacks escalating, Mykola and many of his colleagues abandoned their homes in Sievierodonetsk, in the eastern Luhansk Oblast, and made the 1,300-kilometre trek to the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border.

“We stopped in Lviv district and understood we could not sit on our hands, that people in the east were starving”, says Mykola. “They needed support. So, we decided to shift to humanitarian help.”

“Every day we send trucks of food and essential materials people need,” Mykola said. “In the past three weeks, our Association delivered 60 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv, Sievierodonetsk and Kramatorsk – much of it done with UNDP support in partnership with the European Union.”

See more on Exposure