Russia’s war on Ukraine - update (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2022)

EUCPM Activation

On 27 October, missile attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv oblast. Longer power cuts affecting a large number of consumers are expected in Kyiv due to worsened electricity supply in the city. Due to these power cuts across the country, Ukrainian authorities urged refugees to stay abroad during the winter.

UNHCR and local partners assisted more than 270 000 people in newly liberated areas of Kharkivska, Khersonska, Zapiorizhzhia and Donetska oblasts with shelter material, cash and protection support. In areas of Kharkiv oblast, problems of access for the delivery of humanitarian aid due to land mines were reported.

Since 24 February, over 4.5 million children and women had access to healthcare in UNICEF-supported facilities, and over 3.5 million could access safe drinking water. Mental health and psychosocial support reached 2.2 million children and caregivers through UNICEF actions. Over 190 000 women were reached by UNICEF-supported Gender-based Violence prevention and response services.