Russia's war on Ukraine - update (DG ECHO, UN, Ukraine Government, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2022)

EUCPM Activation

As of 17 October morning, Russian forces have reportedly attacked Kyiv four times with “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian officials. It comes after Russia targeted civilian and critical infrastructure in deadly attacks across Ukraine last week.

The UN and humanitarians have delivered aid to more people in the retaken areas of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, reaching 13.4 million people across Ukraine since 24 February.

The number of civilian casualties has surpassed 15,500 people according to the OHCHR, yet, the real figure is likely to be much higher as it does not take into account the casualties in hard-to-reach areas.

On 16 October, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the fragile Black Sea grain deal will continue after 22 November, when it is set to expire. The statement comes after Moscow threatened to exit the initiative last week, referring to unmet demands regarding Russia's own fertilizer and grain exports.