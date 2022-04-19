Russia's war on Ukraine (United Nations, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 19 April 2022)

Ukrainian President Zelensky flagged that as of 18 April, Russia launched an assault to seize the eastern Donbas region, along the whole Line of Contact in Kharkivska, Donetska and Luhanska Oblasts. Russian forces also heavily shell settlements in western Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. So far, UNHCR estimates that nearly 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while OHCHR recorded 4,890 civilian casualties. The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 2.5 million people in Ukraine, according to UN OCHA. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk made a strong appeal to Russia to allow the urgent evacuation of civilians from Mariupol to Berdiansk, including from the ‘Azovstal plant’. Russia’s war has “devastated water and electricity networks” in Ukraine, leaving an additional 4.6 million people with limited access to water [6 million in total] according to UNICEF. The UN estimates that up to 30% of Ukrainian fields cannot be used for seed sowing, which could further deteriorate the global food crisis.