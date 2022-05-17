Russia’s war on Ukraine (United Nations, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2022)

EUCPM Activation

On 16 May, 264 Ukrainian soldiers were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol where more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including 600 wounded soldiers, have been trapped in dire conditions. The evacuations were reportedly carried out as a result of a ceasefire deal reached between the two actors, although Ukraine has not confirmed this. 53 heavily wounded soldiers were transported to a hospital in Novoazovsk while 211 soldiers to Olenivka; both Russian-occupied territories. President Zelensky noted Ukraine’s continuation of negotiations to reach an agreement for the rest of the soldiers to return home.

UNICEF warns that Russia’s war may lead to ‘catastrophic levels’ of malnutrition among children globally as rising food prices, among other factors, may leave up to 600,000 children without life-saving treatment.

Russia introduced resident permits in Kherson Oblast on 16 May to restrict movement of citizens while also blocking the exit routes.

All communities in the Kyiv Oblast have regained access to water, with only some homes in Hostomel without water due to a lack of electricity.