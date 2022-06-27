Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukrainian government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2022)

The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 8.85 million people in Ukraine as of 22 June, according to UN OCHA. In addition, clean water or critical hygiene and sanitation services were provided to over 3.5 million people in Ukraine.

Russian forces hit wide areas across Ukraine with missile strikes over the weekend, including Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv. Specifically in Sumy Oblast, Russian forces fired 150 times, launching unguided missiles from helicopters.

Russian troops supported by artillery are trying to block off Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk Oblast, from the south. Russian shelling has left 84 communities without electricity and 108 without gas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to damaged power and gas supply lines.

Mariupol is “on the verge of an epidemiological catastrophe” according to its Mayor, where infectious diseases are already spreading and 9,000 tons of garbage flooded the streets.