Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukrainian government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2022)

Ukrainian forces liberated nearly 200 settlements in southern Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, including Kherson city. Makiivka village in Luhansk oblasts was also liberated.
The humanitarian situation in newly regained areas of Kherson is alarming. Critical infrastructure has been damaged, impacting the electricity, heat and water supplies, as well as communications infrastructure. Lack of water, medicine and food was reported by Kherson residents.
On 14 November, the UN delivered supplies in the city of Kherson. The convoy delivered food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical households items to more than 6,000 people. Medicines for more than 1,000 patients were distributed to a health centre.
Across Ukraine, nearly 3 million people have been reached with assistance to date by UNHCR. Over 950,000 people received protection assistance, and over a million were reached with essential items.
The extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after 18 November could not be agreed, as sanctions from exports of Russian food are not being implemented, according to Russian Foreign Ministry.