Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukrainian government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2022)

EUCPM Activation

Russian missiles hit an apartment building and a resort near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on 1 July, killing at least 17 people, as well as two buildings of a recreational centre killing at least 3 people. These came after Ukraine drove Russian forces off Snake Island on 30 June, while Russia claimed it withdrew as a "gesture of goodwill" not to obstruct UN attempts to open humanitarian corridors allowing grain shipments.

The number of internally displaced people within Ukraine decreased to just over 6.2 million people according to IOM. Whereas, over 3 million people have returned to Ukraine so far according to UNHCR.

Russian forces destroyed warehouses with humanitarian aid in the Luhansk oblast and prevented humanitarian aid supplies to reach Lysychansk by shelling the road towards Bakhmut. There are ongoing civilian evacuation attempts from Lysychansk where around 15,000 people remain amid intense fighting.

Amnesty International called the deliberate targeting of a theatre in Mariupol used as a shelter for civilians as evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.