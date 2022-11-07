Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

The humanitarian situation in Bakhmut has deteriorated, with reports of heavy fighting, daily civilian casualties and lack of electricity, gas and water. Cities in southern Ukraine were attacked on 6 November, including Zaporizhzhia and various cities in Dnipropetrovsk oblast.
The number of civilian casualties has surpassed 16,295 people according to the OHCHR, but the actual figure is likely to be considerably higher as it does not take into account the casualties in hard-to-reach areas.
Over 4.5 million people across Ukraine do not have access to electricity after the attacks on energy infrastructure. Kyiv city and oblast are the most affected areas, where longer electricity shortages are expected. Shutdowns in Kyiv and other regions are scheduled on 7 November.
500 power generators have so far been provided to Ukrainian authorities through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. UNICEF delivered generators to ensure stable electricity supply for medical facilities as well as for water and heating utilities in newly accessible areas of Kherson oblast, benefiting over 12,000 people.