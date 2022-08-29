Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2022)

On 27 August, Ukrainian authorities said that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant “operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards”. Authorities began distributing iodine tablets on 26 August to residents who live near the plant in case of a radiation leak.

While neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian troops appear to be pausing the hostilities, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on 29 August that the UN nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the power plant was on its way.

As of 27 August, Ukraine has exported over one million metric tonnes of agricultural products since the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative was announced last month.

According to UN OCHA, over the last six months, humanitarian aid agencies (530 organizations—60% of which are Ukrainian national NGOs) have provided life-saving assistance to approximately 12 million people in all regions of Ukraine, out of which only 1 million residing in areas not controlled by the Government of Ukraine.