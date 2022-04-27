Russia's war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 April 2022)

UN Secretary-General Guterres and Russian President Putin agreed “in principle” on the involvement of the UN and the ICRC in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where targeted air strikes intensified. There are more than 100,000 civilians trapped in the city, including over 1,000 hiding in the basement of Azovstal. Humanitarian corridors on 25 April saved around 1 million people, most of whom got out by private cars according to local authorities. Russia said it will stage a referendum in the Kherson region on 27 April to approve the ‘independence’ of a new entity called ‘the Kherson People’s Republic’. Meanwhile, western media report that many civilians are fleeing Kherson through any route possible. As of 25 April, UN OCHA launched an update to the initial Flash Appeal for Ukraine, calling for USD 2.25 billion to provide assistance to 8.7 million people across Ukraine and USD 1.85 billion to help Ukrainian refugees until August through the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRP). The European Commission is also coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine, from all 27 Member States and two Participating States. Over 23,000 tonnes of assistance from these countries and items from the rescEU medical stockpile have been delivered to Ukraine via the UCPM logistic hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.