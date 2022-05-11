Russia's war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 May 2022)

The number of people forced to flee their homes is continuously rising, with nearly 6 million refugees fleeing Ukraine according to UNHCR, while more than 8 million people are internally displaced according to IOM.

Most civilians sheltering at the Azovstal steel plant were successfully evacuated amid intense fighting following the storming of Russian forces. Currently, it is estimated that some 100 civilians are still trapped in the plant, while conditions for wounded soldiers are worsening by the day. There have been repeated calls for safe evacuations, including from the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Ukraine. Up to 100,000 residents still remain trapped in Mariupol.

The UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 5.4 million people in Ukraine according to UN OCHA.

Fuel shortages are a huge concern due to port blockades and bombing of fuel depots. In many fuel stations in northen and eastern Ukraine the sale of petrol is capped at 10L per car.