Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2022)

On 9 June, the European Commission announced the allocation of additional funding of EUR 205 million for humanitarian aid, on the occasion of the visit of Commissioner Janez Lenarcic to Ukraine.

WFP warned that acute hunger globally is expected to rise by 47 million people due to the war in Ukraine.

Russia claimed on 8 June that it could allow grain exports from Ukraine to resume following a bilateral meeting with Turkey which ended without a deal, but only if Ukraine demines its southern ports. EU President von der Leyen said that food has become part of Russia's “arsenal of terror”. Meanwhile, Ukraine, which was not invited to the talks, said it needed guarantees that Russia would not use the sea corridor to advance its attacks on coastal cities like Odesa.

Since 24 February, over 6.6 million people have received food assistance, 2.7 million people health-related support, and over 990,000 people received protection services.