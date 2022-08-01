Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 August 2022)

- Since 24 February, the UN and humanitarian partners have provided vital humanitarian aid to more than 11.65 million people in Ukraine. Access remains a significant constraint for humanitarians attempting to provide relief to people near and across the frontline.
- The first shipment of grain since 26 February 2022 has set off from Odesa to Lebanon on Monday morning, with the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship “Razoni” loaded with 26,000 tonnes of corn, according to the United Nations.
- The government of Ukraine announced the compulsory evacuation of residents of parts of Donetsk ahead of the winter due to a lack of access to gas and electricity supplies. At least 200,000 civilians still live in the government controlled territories of the Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian authorities.
- Ukrainian and Russian officials blamed each other Saturday for the deaths of at least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war in an attack on the Olenivka prison in Russian-occupied Donetsk. The ICRC on Sunday condemned the attack and said it had not yet received permission to visit the site.
