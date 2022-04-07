Russia's war on Ukraine (UN OCHA, Ukraine government, media) (ECHO daily Flash of 7 April 2022)

Ukrainian authorities called on the residents of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to evacuate while it is still possible, warning that further Russian bombardments could cut off the evacuation corridors.

Evacuations through several humanitarian corridors were successfully carried out on 5 - 6 April. Among them, over 15,400 people from Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Lozova and Pokrovsk. Over 5,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol and Berdyansk and over 1,200 people from four cities in the Luhansk Oblast. 11 buses sent to evacuate people from the cities of Melitopol and Tokmak are currently en route to Zaporizhzhia.

On 5 April, a fourth UN inter-agency humanitarian convoy successfully reached some 17,000 people through the delivery of 8 trucks of critical supplies in Sievierodonestsk, Eastern Ukraine, in collaboration with EU humanitarian partners. The convoy brought food rations, flour, plastic sheeting, blankets and four hospital electricity generators.

On 6 April, Russian troops blocked the work of a humanitarian centre in occupied Berdiansk, detaining workers and volunteers.