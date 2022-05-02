Russia's war on Ukraine (UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 May 2022)

On 28 April, Russia attacked Kyiv again, launching five missiles immediately following the meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Two British humanitarian workers from the non-profit Presidium Network were reportedly captured and held by Russian forces, according to the non-profit.

Late on 28 April, UN Secretary-General Guterres said that the Ukrainian and Russian leadership have agreed for the UN and the ICRC to organise the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, with intense discussions underway.

The UN Secretary-General proposed the establishment of a UN-Russia-Ukraine humanitarian contact group to open safe corridors through local ceasefires. In Kherson, many civilians are fleeing through their own means and volition following reports that Russia will stage a referendum for ‘independence’.

The UN’s cash assistance to Ukraine is to be expanded according to the UN Secretary-General, distributing USD 100 million per month, aiming to reach 1.3 million people by the end of May and covering 2 million by August.