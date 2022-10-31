Russia’s war on Ukraine (UN, Government of Ukraine, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 October 2022)

On 29 October, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, causing the blockage of around 200 vessels with grain. The UN, Turkey and Ukraine agreed a transit plan for 16 ships on 31 October.

Missile attacks on energy infrastructure were recorded on 31 October in Kyiv, causing power and water supply outages. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Chernivtsi, targeting energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Zaporizhzhia was also struck by attacks, facing electricity cut-offs.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, 1 million displaced people are staying in collective centres across the country, requiring support for winterisation.